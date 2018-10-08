Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dakota Johnson's rep is denying a report that the actress and her boyfriend Chris Martin are expecting a baby together.

DOBN / RMBI / BACKGRID

TMZ claimed on Oct. 8 that the duo had a star-studded gender reveal party over the weekend that included Sean Penn, Julia Roberts and "Shameless" star Jeremy Allen White, as well as Dakota's parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson.

A string of blue balloons was released into the sky, indicating that the couple is having a boy, TMZ said.

Dakota's rep, though, told People magazine the "Bad Times at El Royale" actress isn't pregnant and was merely celebrating her 29th birthday, which was on Oct. 4.

Chris and Dakota have been private about their romance of a year, but they seemed to get serious very quickly. In August, they even got matching tattoos.

Marion Curtis / StarPix / REX / Shutterstock; Theo Kingma / REX / Shutterstock / REX/Shutterstock

In an interview with Tatler in September, Dakota broke her silence on the relationship.

"I'm not going to talk about it," she said. "But I am very happy."

Chris also got the seal of approval from her family early on.

In May, People magazine asked Dakota's mom about Chris, to which she replied, "I adore him!"

Melanie added, "But [Dakota] is very private about her life and I respect that."

The gender reveal came a week after Chris' ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, married Brad Falchuk.