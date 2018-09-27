Owen Wilson is going to be a father for the third time, a new report suggests.

Page Six TV reported on Sept. 27 that the actor is expecting a child with a woman named Varunie Vongsvirates. He has also taken a paternity test to confirm he's the father, the report notes.

Owen already has two children with two different women.

Page Six noted that Varunie, who was pictured with Owen 2014, turned off her privacy setting on her Instagram page on Wednesday night to share images of her baby belly. She also allegedly confirmed that Owen is the father in an Instagram comment, too.

Per Varunie's Instagram, she's expecting a girl and has chosen to name the child Lyla. "Say hello to Lyla," she captioned an ultrasound photo.

Last June, there was a report in Us Weekly noting that Owen maybe the father of the child.

"If a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child," a source said.