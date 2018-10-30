Kanye West, who once called Donald Trump his "brother," is now breaking from political talk, saying he was used as a pawn and that his "eyes are now wide open."

On Oct. 30, Yeezus fired off a series of tweets, many of them breaking from Trump's beliefs.

"My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in," he wrote. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!"

He also took aim at conservative personality Candace Owens, who recently released clothing to encourage a "Blexit," a campaign to urge black people to leave the Democratic Party. She claims Ye helped design the logo. He now says otherwise.

"I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn't want their name on it so she used mine," he tweeted. "I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it."

Kanye has long praised Trump. In fact, it was just weeks ago that Kanye sat in the White House with the president. While there, he said his "Make America Great Again" hat made him feel like a superhero. Of Trump, he told the media corp, "I love this guy."

Based on this tweets, it seems that perhaps he's soured on the president.

"I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer," he tweeted, later adding, "I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable."

He continued, "I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war."

Several of his beliefs do not jive with those of Trump's.

Toward the end of his tweet storm, Kanye also threw love toward his family.

"I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world," he said.

Kanye's foray into the political spotlight has made him both a punching bag and a shining star, depending on which side of the aisle you're on. Of course, his celebrity has also carried over into Halloween.

On Oct. 30, an Instagram user shared an image of her children dressed up as Kanye — complete with his "MAGA" hat — and Kim Kardashian West for Halloween.

Naturally, Kanye tweeted out the photo.