Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are reportedly living together, plus more news

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Jenner reportedly moved in together

Miley Cyrus and her rumored girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter are reportedly now sharing a home. "They live together and are very happy," a source close to the singer tells People, adding that she's "doing great" and "moving on," presumably from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Earlier this month, the longtime couple announced they were taking time apart after 10 years together. Liam has since filed for divorce, a move that left Miley "disappointed," according to People, in spite of the romance that appears to have blossomed with Kaitlynn, who recently split from her husband, Brody Jenner. Addressing the end of her marriage and rumors about her relationship with Kaitlynn last week, Miley assured fans on Twitter that she's now "the happiest and healthiest" she's ever been and slammed trolls who'd accused her of cheating on Liam with Kaitlynn. "She seems to have no regrets," People's source says of Miley. "She loves being with Kaitlynn."

