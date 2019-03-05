Stars not wearing makeup in 2019
The trend of stars going barefaced on social media has continued in 2019! We here at Wonderwall.com love seeing celebs keep it real, so we're rounding up our favorite makeup-free selfies. First up, Jennifer Lopez -- who turns 50 later this year (yes, 50!!). The beauty showed off her flawless skin in January via this selfie, which she captioned, "#nofilterFriday #nomakeupday #lovemeasIam." Keep reading for more celebrity selfies sans makeup...
