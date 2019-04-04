Kate Beckinsale is going minimalistic in her newest Instagram, sharing a makeup-free selfie.

On Thursday, the actress, 45, posted an image showing her looking fresh and au naturale.

"Mens sana in corpore sano or as we modify it in Chiswick, 'clean bum clean conscience,'" she captioned the snap. Fans, however, were quick to point out that her translation was incorrect, and the Latin phrase actually translates to "a healthy mind in a healthy body."

The fresh-faced selfie comes not long after Kate scrubbed her Instagram account when fans criticized her for dating 25-year-old Pete Davidson. A few days later, Kate returned to Instagram, writing, "Back in business."

In late March, Kate spoke to the Los Angeles Times about her romance with Pete, saying she was "surprised by the interest."

"I've never been in this position before—never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief," she said. "It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it's not."

She added that the paparazzi make things difficult.

"I'd rather not have people hiding outside my house," she said. "It's a little old fashioned to have a woman's personal life [looked at like that]. It's a little bit tired."