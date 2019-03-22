Poof, it's gone!

On Friday morning, Kate Beckinsale scrubbed her Instagram, getting rid of every single picture she had posted.

The 45-year-old actress' account is still up and active — and she still has her 2.8 million followers — but there are now no photos on her page.

The Instagram purging comes amid her high-criticized romance with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson.

Since the actress began dating Pete, 25, her Instagram has been flooded with negative comments about her choice in men. On March 20, Kate hit back at "Joe Dirt" star David Spade, who tried to take a dig at her.

That day, she posted a picture of a cheetah cub in her lap. David replied, "You like them young! (Now don't fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit)."

Kate replied to his response with, "@Davidspade never gonna happen grandpa."

She has also hit back at others who have trolled her. Last month an Instagram user said they were "disappointed" in Kate's "dating choices." She replied: "Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say."

Pete, for the record, scrubbed his Instagram account in December 2018, shortly after his breakup with Ariana Grande.

Recently, on an episode of "SNL," Pete spoke briefly about Kate.

"Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference," he said. "But it doesn't really bother us. But then again, I'm new to this."