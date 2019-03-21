Kate Beckinsale claps back at David Spade after Pete Davidson age dig, plus more news

Kate Beckinsale trolls David Spade after Pete Davidson age gap comment

Dream on, David Spade. That's the message Kate Beckinsale sent the "Joe Dirt" star on Instagram on Wednesday, March 20, after he attempted to troll her for her romance with Pete Davidson. His comment surfaced on an Instagram post that showed Kate, 45, holding a cheetah cub in her lap. "You like them young!" wrote David, adding, "(Now don't fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit.)" As Comments by Celebs promptly pointed out, Kate replied to his response with, "@Davidspade never gonna happen grandpa." Since Kate started seeing Pete, who at 25 is two decades younger than her, she's taken a number of nasty comments about their age difference in typical stride, telling one commenter who said he or she was "disappointed" in her "dating choices," "Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say," according to Us Weekly. As it turns out, Kate won't have to do much digging for dirt on the erstwhile Joe Dirt should she be up for more trolling. A quick peek at the 54-year-old comic and actor's romance retrospective points to multiple romantic tangles with much younger women, including Ivy Levan (32), Naya Rivera (32), Jillian Grace (33) and Jasmine Waltz (36). Who likes 'em young now, Dave?

