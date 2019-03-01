ICYMI: The week in music for Feb. 24-March 2

Michael Jackson's brothers speak out against new documentary

Michael Jackson's brothers slammed a new HBO documentary, "Finding Neverland," that claims the singer sexually abused two men when they were children. "I don't care to see it," Jackie Jackson told Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" on Feb. 27. "No, because I know my brother. I don't have to see that documentary. I know Michael. I'm the oldest brother. I know my brother. I know what he stood for. What he was all about. Bringing the world together. Making kids happy. That's the kind of person he was."

