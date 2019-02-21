Players in the #MeToo era: Where are they now?

Starting in October 2017, the lives of a slew of famous men in Hollywood changed forever when a number of women came forward to reveal stories of sexual assault and harassment suffered at the hands of some of the most powerful men in the industry. It all started when multiple women -- A-listers among them -- accused legendary producer Harvey Weinstein of bad behavior ranging from bullying to sexual misconduct to rape. Overnight, their bravery snowballed, leading to numerous exposés depicting just how poorly so many others had been treated. Fellow victims started tweeting the hashtag #MeToo to let the women who'd come forward know they weren't alone. More than a year later, Wonderwall.com is looking at 12 of the major players and where they are now, starting with Harvey. On Oct. 5, 2017, The New York Times published a story detailing decades of allegations of sexual misconduct by the super-producer. These accusations included claims that he'd forced women to massage him and watch him naked as well as stories about how Harvey would promised to further the careers of actresses in exchange for sexual favors. He apologized for some of his behavior, got fired from his own business, The Weinstein Company, and was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. His wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, also left him.

