Rose McGowan's partner, Rain Dove, is the person who released text messages to the police allegedly showing Asia Argento admitting to having sex with an underage former co-star.

Following Rose's statement earlier in the week, it was assumed that Rain was the source of the texts, and the non-gender conforming model confirmed those assumptions on Twitter on Aug. 29.

News of the alleged assault was shocking, as Asia was one of the first Harvey Weinstein rape accusers. Last week, it was reported that Asia paid $380,000 to settle a sexual assault case from 2013 — Asia, though, claimed her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain paid off the victim, not her. Actor Jimmy Bennett, the victim, was 17 at the time of the alleged incident, which allegedly occurred in a Los Angeles area hotel.

Rain said a "third party" sold the text messages with Asia to the press.

"When the individual made it clear that they were not going to be honest about their engagement, I turned in materials that may contribute towards an honest investigation. All victims deserve justice. Justice can rarely exist without honesty," Rain wrote in a lengthy statement on Twitter.

"This is a person who represents a certain ideal and who has called out for all those accused of sexual assault to be honest about their experiences in order to allow justice for the victims, However when the NYT statement came out, in which Asia denied any sexual engagement that's when it became clear that they were not going to follow their own ethics," Rain wrote.

Rose, Rain said, was fully supportive of the decision to show police the allegedly incriminating text messages.

"I know this is a painful loss of community in Rose's life and I'm proud of her dedication to the truth," Rain wrote.