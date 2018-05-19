Actress Asia Argento did not hold back on stage at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

As one of the first actresses to come out with claims of sexual assault against fallen and disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein (a list which includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and many, many others), she has come up against difficult challenges with regard to her home country of Italy as well as France. However, at the closing ceremony of this year's Cannes Film Festival, Argento was invited to take the stage to give out the best actress award where she delivered a scalding speech with Cannes jury member Ava DuVernay at her side, and held back nothing.

"In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein at Cannes," she told the crowd. "I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground. I want to make a prediction: Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here ever again. He will live in disgrace, shunned by a film community that once embraced him and covered up for his crimes."

Then, with that, Argento stared into the crowd, and began to get even more personal.

"Even tonight," she continued, "sitting among you, there are those who still have to be held accountable for their conduct against women, for behavior that does not belong in this industry, does not belong in any industry. You know who you are. But most importantly, we know who you are. And we're not going to allow you to get away with it any longer."

Weinstein is reportedly still in a treatment facility in Arizona.