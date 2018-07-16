David Spade romance retrospective: All the women he's dated

Who knew David Spade was such a Casanova?! His list of Hollywood conquests is so long, we could barely keep up. In honor of David's 54th birthday on July 22, 2018, Wonderwall.com is rounding up all the women the comedy star has been linked to over the years, from Julie Bowen and Heather Locklear to Pamela Anderson, Naya Rivera and more. Keep reading to get started...

