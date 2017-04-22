It looks like things are heating up for comedian David Spade and former "Glee" star Naya Rivera.

David, who toured with Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider this year for the "Here Comes the Funny Tour" and Naya were spotted on April 21 heading to dinner at Nobu in Malibu--a place to see and be seen. The two arrived together and later left together.

This is the first time the twosome have been spotted since they were photographed looking cozy in a hotel pool in Waikiki, Hawaii on March 31. The two reportedly met on set of the movie "Mad Families."

Splash News

A source told E! News, "David really likes Naya. They are still trying to keep things private, but they have hung out a couple of times since Hawaii."

David Spade really does his thing, doesnt he? We'll be watching!