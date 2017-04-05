What exactly is going on between David Spade and Naya Rivera?

Last week, the two were photographed looking awfully cozy in a hotel pool in Hawaii and immediately media outlets linked them.

While in Los Angeles on April 4, a TMZ camera crew saw the comedian after dinner. When he was asked where Naya was, he coyly responded, "Don't believe everything you see in the pool."

So, that's not an outright denial. Similarly, the "Glee" actress seemed to respond to the rumors earlier this week, too, in an obscenity-laced Instagram message in which she said that the tooth fairy and santa claus "are for sure dating. I just saw them."

Again, not a denial.

Just after pictures of surfaced, Us Weekly quoted a source, who said, "They started seeing each other a couple weeks ago. It's casual. They're having fun."

Us also said the two hung out with pals Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and their families in Hawaii.

Last week, Entertainment Tonight detailed more of the PDA-filled interaction in the pool.

"The pair went for a short swim, hugged and had lots of body contact in the pool," a source said. "They kept to one side of the pool where there was the most covering from prying eyes. Outside of the pool, they sat on lounge chairs and talked animatedly. They spent about an hour poolside together. ... They were very happy. They looked pretty comfortable together."