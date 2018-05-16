Kim Kardashian hit with backlash over appetite suppressant ad, plus more news

Kim Kardashian West hit with backlash after promoting appetite suppressant

Kim Kardashian West probably made six figures for one Instagram post this week but she may have lost a chunk of her fan base in the process. The post involved a photo of Kim sucking on a lollipop that turned out to be a diet aid. "#ad You guys… @flattummyco just dropped a new product," she captioned the shot, which was deleted on Instagram, although a version remains on her Instagram Stories, according to The Sun. "They're Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they're literally unreal. They're giving the first 500 people on their website 15% OFF so if you want to get your hands on some … you need to do it quick! #suckit." It didn't go over so well. TV presenter Jameela Jamil was along those who slammed her for the post. "No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother's branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to," she commented, adding, "MAYBE don't take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids.... And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than 'I had a flat stomach.'" Other users chimed in, too. "Please tell me this is a joke and you wouldn't actually promote an appetite suppressant with how much influence you have," wrote one. Another wanted to know why Kim would go straight for the diet tip rather than posting about something less insidious. "Surely you would recommend a healthy lifestyle like @kourtneykardash and @khloekardashian with young people already under pressure to look a certain way this just promotes eating disorders?!" Among the many other furious responses was one in which the commenter slammed Kim's parenting skills: "You should be a ROLE MODEL! NOT advertising and praising disordered eating habits! Meal replacement lollipops, REALLY?! @kimkardashian You're a mom not!" Role model or not, Kim, like other celebs, is raking in quite a bit of cash by leveraging her social media for dinero. Earlier this year, Bella Thorne revealed Instagram posts basically allowed her to buy her first house.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's most iconic fashion looks