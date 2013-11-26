Jennifer Love Hewitt gives birth to baby girl, secretly married Brian Hallisay

Us Weekly

Jennifer Love Hewitt welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with Brian Hallisay on Nov. 26, her rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly. And that's not all -- she and Hallisay also secretly tied the knot!

"Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband Brian Hallisay are thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter," the rep says. "Autumn James Hallisay was born on November 26."

A source adds that the couple "got married recently in private."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in June that the 34-year-old actress was pregnant and engaged to her 35-year-old "Client List" co-star. "We're so thrilled and happy to start a family," the couple said told Us at the time. Hewitt showed the first glimpse of her diamond ring and burgeoning baby bump during a romantic trip to Italy that May.

In July, Hewitt told Us that she and Hallisay were deciding to keep the gender a surprise. "You sort of have these pictures in your mind of what [the baby's going to look like]," she said. "I'm really excited to see what he or she is going to look like!"

And Hewitt told Us she was trying to remain stress-free. "I think most people, when they're getting ready to be a mom, they go, 'Oh my gosh, I have to have all of the answers right now,' but every kid is different, every parent is different and every child and parent relationship is different, so you just sort of have to wait until you're in it and do the best that you can to try to be Zen in the middle of it all," she explained.

The actress later told Us that she was feeling good going into the final months of her pregnancy. "I feel very lucky. Some women have really rough pregnancies. I've not had one," she shared. "It's been really nice and we have been enjoying it so we feel really lucky."

Hewitt and Hallisay began dating in 2012 when they reconnected on the now-canceled "Client List." They previously appeared together on the short-lived "Love Bites."

