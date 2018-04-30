Hilary Duff's life in pictures
Believe it or not, it's been 15 years since Disney's "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" hit theaters (feel old yet?). In celebration of the big anniversary, Wonderwall.com is looking back at "Lizzie McGuire" star Hilary Duff's life in pictures. Keep reading to take a trip down memory lane!
