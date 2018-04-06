The most-viewed TV moments over the years

ABC's "Roseanne" revival officially crushed ratings expectations: More than 18 million people tuned in for the two-episode debut of Season 10 on March 27, 2018 -- with another 6.6 million watching the premiere in the three days that followed -- making it the biggest series debut of the 2017-2018 TV season with 25 million total viewers. According to The Wrap, the "Roseanne" premiere was the highest-rated entertainment telecast (not counting sports or news) on a Tuesday in six years. In honor of the sitcom's triumphant return to television, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more of the most-watched TV moments over the years…

