Just four days after being sentenced to enroll in a mental health treatment facility, Heather Locklear is feeling "grateful."

On Tuesday morning, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture of a table that included flowers, a photo of a dog, a painted drawing with the word "Mom" spelled out in black lettering and an inspirational message that read, "You're still sober. Keep that sh-- up."

She captioned the snap, "So grateful," alongside an emoji of praying hands.

The post comes after a judge ordered the former "Melrose Place" star to complete 30 days in a residential mental health facility as part of her sentence in her police battery case from last year.

REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported on Aug. 16 that the actress pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanors on Friday. Six of those charges stemmed from attacks on a police officer or EMT.

If Heather doesn't complete the 30-day program, she could be looking at 120 days in jail. She must enroll by Sept. 6. In addition to the treatment, Heather was given three years of unsupervised probation, and she is prohibited from possesses weapons, non-prescribed medications or alcohol.

She was released on probation and the case was continued until her expected enrollment date at the mental health facility.

Getty Images

Heather was first arrested in February 2018 following a fight with her boyfriend. Once police officers arrived and tried to take Heather in for domestic violence, she allegedly became combative and attacked a cop. Then, a few months later in June, she was booked on two counts of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel following a drunken incident at her home.

The latter incident came a week after Heather was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital for a psychiatric evaluation -- TMZ reported that she was placed on an involuntary hold -- after a family member called authorities to report that the actress was having suicidal thoughts.