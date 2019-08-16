A judge has ordered Heather Locklear to complete 30 days in a residential mental health facility as part of her sentence in her police battery case from last year.

She will not have to serve jail time, as long as she follows the judge's orders.

REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that the former "Melrose Place" actress pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanors on Friday. Six of those charges stemmed from attacks on a police officer or EMT.

If Heather doesn't complete the 30-day program, she could be looking at 120 days in jail. She must enroll by Sept. 6. In addition to the treatment, Heather was given three years of unsupervised probation, and she is prohibited from possesses weapons, non-prescribed medications or alcohol.

According to TMZ, Heather wanted to take full responsibility for her attacks.

Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Heather was first arrested in February 2018 following a fight with her boyfriend. Once police officers arrived and tried to take Heather in for domestic violence, she allegedly became combative and attacked a cop. Then, a few months later in June, she was booked on two counts of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel following a drunken incident at her home.

The latter incident came a week after Heather was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital for a psychiatric evaluation -- TMZ reported that she was placed on an involuntary hold -- after a family member called authorities to report that the actress was having suicidal thoughts.