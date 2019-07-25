Jessica Simpson shares adorable 'dimples and drool' pic of daughter Birdie Mae, plus more news

Jessica Simpson shares a pic of her crazy cute daughter at 4 months

"Dimples & Drool #BirdieMae." That's how Jessica Simpson captioned an adorable shot of her youngest, Birdie Johnson, on Thursday, July 25, on Instagram. The ridiculously cute pic quickly garnered "oohs" and "aahs" from fans who couldn't resist gushing about the 4-month-old's perfect dimples and "cute as a button" expression. Since Birdie was born on March 19, Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, have been doing plenty of "dividing and conquering" at home, where they also have 7-year-old Maxwell and 6-year-old Ace to look after. "Three kids is no joke," Jessica told People earlier this month. "It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions. They are all in such different phases now." Birdie's phase, she added, was a pretty low-key focus on drinking milk and napping.

RELATED: See which other stars had babies in 2019