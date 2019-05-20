Stars react to the 'Game of Thrones' finale

It's over! Now that the series finale of "Game of Thrones" has aired, Wonderwall.com has rounded up the best reactions and responses from Hollywood -- as well as some of the HBO series' stars themselves -- starting with "GoT" actress Emilia Clarke. "Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life," she captioned an Instagram slideshow goodbye. "This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout." Keep reading for more reactions to the May 19, 2019, ending of the biggest show of the last decade!

RELATED: "Game of Thrones" stars celebrate at finale premiere afterparty