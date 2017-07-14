The romantic lives of the 'Game of Thrones' cast

Explicit sexual scenes have gotten fans up close and personal with the cast of characters on the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones." But what about their real-life love lives? With Season 7 set to premiere on July 16, let's take a closer look at the romantic lives of the actors and actresses who play our favorite fantasy characters on television... Starting with Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie (Ygritte). The on-screen couple reportedly started hooking up off-screen about a year after the show first aired and then had a long on-off relationship. In June 2017, Kit revealed he and Rose have now moved in together. Now keep reading for more "GoT" love lives dish...

