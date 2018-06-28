Kit Harington marries former 'Game of Thrones' co-star Rose Leslie, plus more celeb love life updates for the last week of June 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late June 2018, starting with one of our favorite co-star couples: Kit Harington and "Game of Thrones" alum Rose Leslie tied the knot in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on June 23. The nuptials were especially star-studded: "GoT" cast members Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams were on hand, as well as pals including Malin Akerman and her fiancé, actor Jack Donnelly, and members of Mumford & Sons. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

