Kanye West worried Kim Kardashian would leave him after his slavery comments, plus more news

Kanye West worried Kim Kardashian might leave him after slavery comments

More often than not, Kim Kardashian West publicly defends her husband when he makes controversial statements or unexpected choices -- even when his opinions differ greatly from her own, as was the case with the pro-Donald Trump sentiments he expressed in April. When he told TMZ Live he thought 400 years of slavery "sounds like a choice," however, she stayed out of the backlash that took place online, telling ET she fought with him and cried. Kanye later rapped about the ordeal on the new track, "Wouldn't Leave." Speaking to the New York Times in a new interview published this week, Yeezy admitted he worried Kim would divorce him over the gaffe. "There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, 'Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?'" he recalled, adding, "So that was a real conversation." As for the statement itself, Kanye told the Times his quote was taken out of context or miscommunicated. "I said the idea of sitting in something for 400 years sounds — sounds — like a choice to me, I never said it's a choice. I never said slavery itself — like being shackled in chains — was a choice. That's why I went from slave to 400 years to mental prison to this and that. If you look at the clip you see the way my mind works," Kanye said, "I think an extreme thing; I adjust it, I adjust it, I adjust it. That's the way I get to it, but I have to push to, you know, the furthest concept possible."