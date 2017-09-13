Greatest late night hosts of all time

Late night television is a night-owl's guilty pleasure. From celebrity interviews to hot new musical performances and witty commentary on current events, late night hosts have kept us entertained far past our bedtimes for decades. While some hosts have come and gone, others have managed to become a permanent part of our evening entertainment lexicon. Join Wonderwall.com as we look back at the best in late night TV, starting with a comedian, actor and singer who once called "Saturday Night Live" home. In 2014, Jimmy Fallon was asked to take the helm of "The Tonight Show," replacing legendary host Jay Leno. Since his debut episode, he's interviewed top political leaders like Barack Obama and Donald Trump, performed on stage with some of the biggest names in music like Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake, and snagged two Primetime Emmy Awards along the way. In addition to being one of the most popular guys on late night TV, Jimmy's about to celebrate his 43rd birthday on Sept. 19, 2017. Keep reading to see who else made our late-night list...

