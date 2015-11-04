Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are more than friends!

"The Voice" judges are dating, according to her rep, who told "Us Weekly" the news exclusively.

"Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating," Stefani's spokesperson told the publication.

It now makes sense why Gwen flew to Nashville, where Blake will not only perform but is nominated at the 2015 CMA Awards.

In speaking about Blake on Nov. 3, Gwen said to Ryan Seacrest, "[I] think he's hot, don't you?" However, she declined to define their relationship, but added that they "both went through the same thing at the same time."

Romantic rumors initially swirled when the newly divorced singers were spotted at multiple Halloween parties together.

Blake and Miranda Lambert, who will be at the CMAs tonight also, divorced in July after four years of marriage, and Gwen divorced Gavin Rossdale in August after 13 years of marriage.

And while the country guy and rocker gal couple may be surprising to some as they seem like complete opposites, Miranda was not, according to E!.

"She was not surprised to hear of the romance between Blake and Gwen. They were always pretty flirty," a source told the outlet. "Miranda and Blake were on the rocks on and off and knew that this could always be a possibility."

Here's to finding love again!

