It's over for Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet.

The "Harry Potter" franchise star, 28, and the "Glee" alum, 29, have ended their romance, The Sun's Bizarre column reports.

Matt Baron / REX / Shutterstock; Katie Jones / Variety / REX / Shutterstock / .

According to The Sun, they dated for about six months -- longer than was previously known.

"Emma and Chord kept quiet about their relationship at first but they really hit it off. They spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles and were photographed quite a bit just a couple of months ago," a source told The Sun's gossip column.

"But things just haven't worked out between them and they are both now single again," the source added.

The Sun also reported that Emma and Chord have unfollowed one another on Instagram.

JB Lacroix / WireImage

The UN Women Goodwill ambassador and the actor-musician were first romantically linked in February when a dark photo of them chatting with one another at the bar inside West Hollywood's Troubadour music venue during a concert by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats surfaced on Twitter.

Speculation really erupted a few weeks later when they were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4 at the same time, just a few feet away from one another.

A few days later, the world got confirmation that the duo were indeed a couple when they were photographed holding hands while walking in Los Angeles on March 8.

"They have been dating for a little bit now, but it's still pretty new," a source told People magazine at the time. "They met through friends... They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities."

WireImage

On March 19, Us Weekly reported that Emma and Chord had been seeing one another for longer than fans suspected. "They've been dating for longer than people think. About two months," an insider told Us. "All of Chord's friends have known, but he doesn't talk openly about her."

And insider close to Chord had previous told the magazine that the actors had been "hanging out and hooking up."

Before Chord, Emma dated tech entrepreneur William "Mack" Knight for about two years before splitting in 2017.