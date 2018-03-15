Emma Watson is definitely dating Chord Overstreet, plus more celeb love life updates of mid-March 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this week, starting with one of our favorite former child stars: On March 8, just days after reports surfaced speculating that Emma Watson might be dating Chord Overstreet, the duo were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles. "They have been dating for a little bit now, but it's still pretty new," a source told People magazine as part of a March 9 report. "They met through friends. … They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities." The romance rumors first kicked off after the "Beauty and the Beast" star and the "Glee" actor were seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together on March 4. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates!

