"The Shape of Water" director Guillermo del Toro divorced his wife of three decades last year, but he's only now revealing the news.

The Oscar-winning director recently revealed that he and Lorenza Newton's split occurred more than a year ago, and they made things official several months ago.

Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

"I separated in February [2017] and divorced in September," he told Mexican magazine Reforma, "but few people knew."

Guillermo's announcement comes after many wondered why Lorenza didn't accompany him to the Academy Awards on March 4. Instead, he walked the red carpet arm-in-arm with writer-actress Kim Morgan. Upon winning his Oscar for best director, he even thanked Kim.

"I want to thank the people that have come with me all the way," he said before namedropping "Kimmy" and his kids.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

In his chat with Reforma, Guillermo also referenced Kim, calling her his "plus one," but he was adamant that she had nothing to do with his divorce from Lorenza.

"She is working with me, we have a nice friendship," he said of Kim. "In case some news appear, let's clarify that I separated in February. I started working with her at the end of the summer."

Guillermo did not go into further details about his divorce.