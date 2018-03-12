Michael Cera has secretly married his lady love, according to a new report.

Us Weekly reported on March 12 that the two have tied the knot.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Marriage rumors encircled the 29-year-old "Arrested Development" star over weekend after he and his longtime girlfriend -- known only as "Nadine" -- were spotted wearing wedding bands in New York City.

The Daily Mail published grainy images that show the rings on their fingers. Other images show the couple embracing in the streets of Brooklyn.

According to reports, Michael and Nadine have been wearing the rings since January, but little else is known.

The "Superbad" star is hugely protective of his private life, rarely speaking about it. In fact, it's not known how long he and Nadine have been together, but he did write a song called "Oh Nadine (You Were In My Dream)" in 2014.

That same year, he told David Letterman that he had a "new girlfriend" who was German.

"She's fantastic," Michael said at the time.