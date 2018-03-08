Laverne Cox swiped right and found love.

The "Orange Is the New Black" star has been with her man for eight months, and she's head-over-heels "in love," she admits.

She can thank Tinder, which is how she met her beau.

Patricia Schlein/WENN.com

"It's incredible," she told Access Hollywood. "It's like love is so incredibly healing. I'm just so happy. When you're happy … love is life-saving."

The actress didn't reveal the identity of her mystery man but said he's already gotten the seal of approval from her family -- and she's gotten the thumbs up from his family.

"Everybody gets along," she said. "His family's amazing. My mom likes him. It's good."

Laverne also revealed that she didn't wear makeup to their first date.

"I'm not putting effort into a guy I don't know yet," she said of the first meeting. "You might not look like your pictures. You might smell. I showed up with my current boyfriend … like with no makeup. I had some jean shorts. And it worked out."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Consider it a modern-age technical love story that all began with just a flick of the finger.

"I'm a Tinder girl. When I broke up with my ex, I went back on Tinder," Laverne admitted. "I feel like if you want to date, you have to be on the apps. You have to be on the apps if you want to be in the game."

When asked if it was risky to be so open online considering her celebrity status, Laverne said, "You have to take the risk."

"I'm really good at screening," she said. "I've been on Internet dating for a really long time."