Are "Vanderpump Rules" couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright engaged?

Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

On March 13, the much-maligned couple attended a Steve Aoki concert at the Media Temple SXSW Interactive Bash in Texas during SXSW, and Brittany was rocking a little bling on that ever-so-telling finger. Adding to the mystery, the couple played coy when asked about the ring and a possible engagement.

"We're having a good time," Jax told the Daily Mail, who has pictures of the ring. "We're not going to say anything right now."

Brittany added, "I just love this ring."

The duo both added that a wedding could happen "eventually," but "not this season."

Brittany tipped her hand a bit, saying a wedding could happen "soon."

Jax and Brittany's romance hasn't always been easy. Earlier this season, Jax admitted that he cheated on Brittany. Now, though, "everything is good, everything is going really well," he said.

He added, "I think we're at a place where we're starting to be where we used to be."

Brittany agreed, telling the Daily Mail, the season had "lots of ups and downs, but we're good."

Jax added, "Every relationship has its ups and downs. We get a lot of heat on social media about things... We're not perfect, we're just like everyone else, we have our ups and downs, but right now, everything couldn't be better."