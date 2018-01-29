The biggest celebrity love life stories of January 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this month, starting with our favorite celeb love life story of January 2018: Brandi Glanville ripped Gerard Butler a new one in late January 2017 after he dished on their 2011 fling -- and came off as embarrassed by it -- during the Jan. 17 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." During the interview, the "300" actor explained that he never knew Brandi's last name or that she was famous when they first hooked up: "I had no idea who she was," he said. "I kept saying, 'What do you do?' She goes, 'It doesn't matter. It's not important.' ... Anyway, we hung out, we had fun and then I never saw her again. Suddenly, I was walking down the street with a director and these guys from TMZ go, 'Hey, what about you and Brandi Glanville?' And I'm like, 'Who's Brandi Glanville?' because I didn't even know her last name. ... She got pretty upset." The onetime star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" took to Twitter on Jan. 18 to clap back at Gerard in a series of tweets: "Let's set the record straight Gerard Butler hit on me at a party Asked for my phone number called me up the next day and asked me out so if he wants to cringe now he can f--- off," she wrote. "Gerard Butler did not [know] my last name or what I did that is true but he hit on me and asked me out end of story.Moving on. ... I'm sorry but when you meet someone that clearly doesn't know who you are, are you suppose to be a d--- and say bye I'm famous????" But Brandi wasn't done with Gerard after her Twitter rant! On Jan. 22, she addressed his "misogyny" and "ego" in a lengthy blog post: "Your behavior the other night, publicly acting as if you were embarrassed to have ever met me or had relations with me as if I were some horrid decrepit troll is not only disgusting but unacceptable," she wrote after taking a swipe at his movie career. She then offered him some advice: "Respect the women you invite into your bed and into your life. Whether you know their last name or not! Whether they are famous or not! Just be a proper human being," she wrote. "Imagine that some man was on tv speaking of your mother, sister, daughter or even friend cringing with embarrassment. Exactly the way you acted and spoke of me. Well my two sons Mason,14 and Jake, 10 don't have to imagine it because it just happened to them, to me and to all of us." The mother of two concluded by chiding Gerard for his attitude about reality TV stars: "So Gerry are you saying that had you known I was on reality tv that you would not have approached me and asked for my number?? Do you have something against reality TV? Are you too big of a movie star to be associated with lowly reality television personalities? Honestly, what would knowing my last name have changed? Are you a better level of a human being because you do movie work?" asked Brandi. "For the record I am now embarrassed to have ever known you. I think you suck and my dad wants to kick you're a--." Get him, girl!

