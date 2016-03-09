Maria Menounos is engaged! Get the scoop on her ring, plus more news

Maria Menounos is off the market!

"Although I said that this isn't a proposal I want to ask you something, Maria. Will you make me the happiest man on Earth?" That's how Maria Menounos' boyfriend of 19 years, Keven Undergaro, popped the question on March 9 at the end of her appearance on Howard Stern's show. Because nothing says romance like a shock-jock-adjacent proposal, Maria responded by asking her man if he was "friggin' kidding me right now," before she realized he was serious and said "yes." Keven, it turns out, came prepared. E! News reports the groom-to-be had the engagement ring designed by Jean Dousset, who's previously worked with celebs like Amy Adams and Eva Longoria. "Keven chose to add personal elements to the ring by including a Signature Stone hidden underneath," Dousset said of the "one of a kind" piece. "The choice of color and origin of the stone adds thoughtful detail only he and Maria will know and see." The middle of the ring also features a brilliant-cut center stone and 220 brilliant-cut diamonds, not that we can see much besides Maria's hilarious expression in the Snapchat she posted after the whole thing went down ... Congrats, lovebirds!

