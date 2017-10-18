Christina El Moussa splits from new boyfriend Doug Spedding, plus more news

Christina El Moussa splits from boyfriend Doug Spedding

Christina El Moussa is single again. After a brief romance with Doug Spedding, the "Flip or Flop" star reportedly called things off after she learned Doug was seeing an ex-girlfriend and had returned to using drugs, according to In Touch. "Christina encouraged him to go back to rehab," a source says. "Christina is the type of person who sees the best side of others, and that's how she was with Doug. Caring about someone does not save someone and Christina knows that. She just wanted to help him." Doug, who was convicted of drug possession in 2011 and has multiple domestic violence charges on his record, is now reportedly getting help at an in-patient treatment center.

