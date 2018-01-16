Romance rumors hit January Jones and Nick Viall, plus more news

Is January Jones dating Nick Viall?

In November, January Jones revealed to James Corden that she's a major "Bachelor" fan -- and that "Bachelor" alum Nick Viall had contacted her team. Now, the New York Post reports the two have started dating. Though January's reps haven't commented, an insider tells the tab, "They've been dating for about two months. She went on 'The Late Show' in ­mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to lip-sync battle with him. She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They've been seeing each other since." The two reportedly spent January's 40th birthday together over the weekend, along with some "Mad Men" alums, at Inkwell in Los Angeles. Still, a source insists to People they're just "friends." "You don't know if you like him or if he's a scumbag," January said of Nick on "The Late Show," but that's why I'm attracted to him, maybe." Nick sp lit fro m his "Bachelor" fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi over the summer.

