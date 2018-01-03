Ellen Page secretly married her girlfriend, she revealed on Instagram.

The actress only went public with Emma Portner six months ago, and now they have tied the knot. Both women posted multiple pictures to the Instagram accounts, and both had similar captions.

"Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Ellen captioned a photo of her and Emma's hands, both wearing wedding rings. She shared a second image of the women cuddled up on a grassy area while appearing to be on the verge of kissing.

Emma, a dancer and contemporary jazz teacher, posted the same images. "I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! I LOVE YOU!," she wrote.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The duo went public with their relationship in July 2017 after they were spotted kissing outside a Los Angeles cafe. It's not known when the women began dating, but Ellen reportedly split with her girlfriend of 18 months, Samantha Thomas, in January 2017.

Ellen came out as gay during a speech in 2014 at Human Rights Campaign event.

Last year, she spoke to Diva magazine about her decision to come out. "Everything is different. From one day to the next, I felt a happiness and an inner peace which I hadn't known for years," she said. "My life now is overwhelming and I'm glad to be in a position where I can support my community and also help show that you can still play all kinds of roles after you are out. Things are changing fast and the more people who come out will ultimately help put an end to the idea that coming out destroys your career. We have to make that happen."

REX/Shutterstock

Her career, she said, also got better after coming out, although she was warned that coming out so publicly could negatively impact the jobs she was offered.

"Before I had to hide my sexuality and that was making me increasingly unhappy, uncomfortable and anxious. I'm excited and enthusiastic about my work again," she said. "It feels the same way it did when I was 15 and beginning my career. It's such a different feeling to be open about who you are and simply live that way and not have to put on masks and hide your identity. I feel an inner peace now which I hadn't felt in a very long time."