Amber Rose's romance with 21 Savage heats up, plus more news

Amber Rose and 21 Savage are getting serious

Just a few weeks after they first hooked up, things are getting serious for Amber Rose, 33, and 24-year-old rapper 21 Savage. According to TMZ, the pair have already both met one another's families and Savage has "bonded" with Sebastian, the 4-year-old son Amber shares with Wiz Khalifa. Amber, who split from Val Chmerkovskiy in February, isn't sweating the age difference either; source tells TMZ she thinks age gaps are "irrelevant."

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2017