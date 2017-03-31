Alex Rodriguez is finally opening up about his romance with Jennifer Lopez, calling her "amazing."

During an appearance on "The View" on March 31, the former baseball legend was asked about the budding romance with J. Lo, and he didn't totally deflect the question.

"It's obvious. We've been having a great time," he said. "We're having a great time. She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

He added that the singing superstar is from the Bronx and "a big Yankees fan," which he certainly appreciates, as he played for the team for 13 seasons.

During the brief chat about his lady love, Alex even shared some tidbits about her that few people know.

"Well for one, she was a track star in high school and junior high," he said. "She's an awesome, awesome athlete."

He also said that for all the glitz and glamour that surrounds her life, she's really down to earth.

"She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person," he said. "Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."

Aside from images of them together and sources saying so their an item, this is the most either J.Lo or A-Rod have said publicly about the romance.

Earlier this month, news broke that J-Rod, as the tabloids have dubbed them, had been secretly dating for months. He had actually been seen backstage a few times at her wildly popular Las Vegas show, "All I Have," but few seemed to connect the dots.

Since then, she was seen at a Yankees spring training game in Florida supporting her man, as he now works as a special instructor to the team. They also recently went on a weekend getaway to the Bahamas.

Friends also say this is far from a short-term thing.

"All his friends can tell he really likes J. Lo [but] in the beginning they thought this may just be a fling," a friend of Alex's told E! News recently. "Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match. He calls J. Lo his lady. He would wife her up in a heartbeat... She is different than other people he's dated."