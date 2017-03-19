J.Lo and A-Rod are inseparable!

It's been less than two weeks since Page Six first revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were even dating, and since then, the couple have not been shy about publicly spending more and more time together.

The latest sighting of the singer-actress and the former MLB star came on the afternoon of March 18 in Tampa, Florida.

Jennifer was by A-Rod's side lending her support as he arrived at the New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles spring training game.

E! News published a photo of the pair being driven to Steinbrenner Field on the back of a golf cart.

Though Alex, 41, retired from professional baseball last summer, he's been working for his old team as a special instructor.

Jennifer, 47, wore a Yankees cap with a long duster, jeans and heels while A-Rod was in work boots and Yankees gear.

The outing came one day after J.Lo posed for selfies with her new man's sister, Miami luxury realtor Susy Dunand.

Susy shared two smiley Instagram photos with Jennifer on March 17, captioning one, "Simply sweet!!!" and the other, "Any given Friday!" adding the hashtag #miscuñis, which E! News reports is a Spanish term for sister-in-law.

The night before that, J.Lo and A-Rod -- who also hit a Miami gym together earlier in the week after returning from a weekend getaway to the Bahamas -- went to dinner together in South Florida, where A-Rod lives.

"Jennifer loves Miami. She is having a great time with her kids and A-Rod -- she's very giggly when she talks about him. It actually seems like they're getting more serious by the minute," a J.Lo source told People magazine. "Jennifer thinks the world of A-Rod. She is very impressed and gushes about what a gentleman he is. She's trying to take things slowly, but she is very excited."

E! News has also reported that the romance is getting serious quickly. Jennifer "likes the idea of dating a man closer to her age," a source told the outlet, adding that "Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time. They went from zero to 100 really quick."

Earlier in the week, Us Weekly divulged some information about how the romance got started in the first place.

On the heels of A-Rod's split with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki, he attended Jennifer's "All I Have" Las Vegas show in January and went backstage to meet her where "they swapped numbers," an insider told Us.

Though J.Lo had been linked to Drake this winter, things were fizzling out, and "Alex swooped right in there," the insider explained. "It was perfect timing."

A-Rod laid it on thick. "He swept her off her feet," the insider told Us, adding that A-Rod sent Jennifer texts as well as "a ton" of flowers. Added the insider: "They definitely see a future together."

