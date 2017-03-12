It's so on!

Just days after it was revealed that Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, have quietly been dating, the new couple jetted off to the Bahamas for a romantic getaway.

Page Six reports that J.Lo and A-Rod flew by private jet from Miami to Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas the evening of March 10 and arrived at Harbour View Marina at about 9:30 p.m.

The gossip column has a photo of the pair getting cozy on a power boat on their way to their next destination -- a private home at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive, owners-only enclave.

A source familiar with J-Rod's trip told Page Six that the former MLB star and the singer-actress are spending the weekend alone at a friend's home.

"It's early days, but Jennifer and Alex are really into each other," the source added.

Their destination is a favorite of stars including Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who escaped there with their kids in the summer of 2014 -- and were memorably photographed looking grim amid a discussion on the beach -- just after they announced plans to divorce.

Alex and Jennifer have spent time together before -- they reportedly enjoyed the previous weekend together in Los Angeles and he's also been seen backstage at Jennifer's "All I Have" Las Vegas residency show at Planet Hollywood -- but this marks their first more intimate getaway.

"They are really into each other because they have so much in common -- from their Latin roots to their love of New York and their kids," an insider previously told Page Six.

A different source also told People magazine that the athlete is smitten. "A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez," the source said. "She is his dream girl."