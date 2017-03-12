J.Lo and A-Rod vacation together in the Bahamas
It's so on!
Just days after it was revealed that Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, have quietly been dating, the new couple jetted off to the Bahamas for a romantic getaway.
Page Six reports that J.Lo and A-Rod flew by private jet from Miami to Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas the evening of March 10 and arrived at Harbour View Marina at about 9:30 p.m.
The gossip column has a photo of the pair getting cozy on a power boat on their way to their next destination -- a private home at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive, owners-only enclave.
A source familiar with J-Rod's trip told Page Six that the former MLB star and the singer-actress are spending the weekend alone at a friend's home.
"It's early days, but Jennifer and Alex are really into each other," the source added.
Their destination is a favorite of stars including Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who escaped there with their kids in the summer of 2014 -- and were memorably photographed looking grim amid a discussion on the beach -- just after they announced plans to divorce.
Alex and Jennifer have spent time together before -- they reportedly enjoyed the previous weekend together in Los Angeles and he's also been seen backstage at Jennifer's "All I Have" Las Vegas residency show at Planet Hollywood -- but this marks their first more intimate getaway.
"They are really into each other because they have so much in common -- from their Latin roots to their love of New York and their kids," an insider previously told Page Six.
A different source also told People magazine that the athlete is smitten. "A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez," the source said. "She is his dream girl."
