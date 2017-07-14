Child stars: Where are they now?

Growing up is one of life's inevitabilities. But the truth is, it can be especially troublesome for one sector of the population more than others: child stars. While some of these moppets become more famous with time (see: Drew Barrymore), others are never heard from again past puberty. Keep reading to find out what some of our favorite, long-lost kiddie stars have been up to, starting with Macaulay Culkin. This guy is the quintessential all-American child star. Macaulay rose to international fame as Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone" and its sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" and won over everyone who came across the film. He is also known for his roles in "Uncle Buck," "My Girl," "Richie Rich" and "Party Monster." Around the time of "Home Alone," Macaulay also struck up a friendship with Michael Jackson, making an appearance in Michael's "Black or White" music video.

