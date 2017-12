Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, was hospitalized after finding out that her daughter was again getting serious with Justin Bieber.

Selena's family is famously not fans of Justin, but Mandy just assumed that the romance was going to be short-lived, so she basically never thought much of it.

TMZ reported that Mandy had a heated conversation with her daughter last week after Selena told her that she and Justin were in couple's therapy. Many then realized that the relationship was hardly a fling.

"Mandy flipped," TMZ said, adding that she voluntarily transported to a Los Angeles hospital to get checked out. Mandy was released that same day.

The report claims that mom is giving Selena space in regards to The Biebs, but she's made it clear that she'll have a hard time ever accepting him.

In fact, in October, a family member told TMZ, "Justin is a vile human and will never be accepted by us. As long as she is even speaking to him in any way, it is not only disrespectful to everyone around her, it is disrespectful to herself."

It's been an emotional few weeks for Mandy. In addition to the reported hospitalization, she also shared a heartbreaking Instagram post on Dec. 18 about the child she lost to a miscarriage six years ago.

"Thank you to all the fans who honored our Scarlett yesterday. Dec 17th will never be the same, but we decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them," she wrote. "Now the 17th is intertwined with the wrap of [season 2 of "13 Reasons Why."] So, she was there in spirit as always. A moms love for their children is pretty fierce. In order of my girls, Selena, Scarlett and Gracie. Family is what matters, blood or not, #family13 made me smile and feel loved when so needed and they didn't know. Then, I came home to Brian and Gracie to send our love to Scarlett. Fans, I want you to know you are family because I have a huge family and you are the only ones who remember! XO forever."