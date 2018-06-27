Sam Smith and his boyfriend, "13 Reasons Why" actor Brandon Flynn, have called it quits after nine months together.

The singer has even deleted images of the former duo from his Instagram.

REX/Shutterstock

"Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind romance. They really fell for each other," a source told The Sun. "But they are both so busy with their careers and unfortunately things just haven't worked out. Sam is obviously devastated. This is the most significant relationship he has ever had. Thankfully he is on tour across the US at the moment which has been a welcome distraction."

The couple was first spotted together in New York City in October 2017 where they held hands and kissed. Just last month, Sam and Brandon were seen all over London, enjoying dates at Alton Towers and at the theater for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

The romance was a whirlwind.

Last year, Sam told Ellen Degeneres that "four or five" of the songs on his sophomore album, "The Thrill of It All," were written about his man, although he didn't identify Brandon by name.

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

The Sun said the couple called it quits just as Sam began his current tour.

The split comes as a bit of surprise, as Brandon reportedly introduced Sam to his parents.

Sam had gushed about his beau in January. In an interview with Sarah Jessica Parker for V Magazine, Sam said, "On a personal level, I'm in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy. I'm actually asking myself if I'm going to be writing some happy love songs soon."

At the time, he was asked about his New Year's resolution, to which he said, "I hope I fall into a deep, beautiful relationship where I allow someone to love me back as much as I love them."