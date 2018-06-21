After four years together, Kiefer Sutherland and his girlfriend have finally stepped out publicly.

On June 20, the "24" actor and Cindy Vela were photographed holding hands in the affluent Mayfair area of London. During their first official public outing, Kiefer donned dark jeans, a white v-neck shirt and a black blazer. Cindy donned a black mini dress, black heels and paired it with a black handbag.

PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com

The couple was all smiles as paparazzi snapped away.

While the couple is now publicly official, they've been Instagram official for quite some time. Cindy has posted many, many images with her beau to her social media over the years, so their romance has hardly been a secret. He first appeared on her Instagram in August 2014.

PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com

Last year, Page Six reported that Kiefer, 51, and Cindy, 39, has been dating "under the radar for years."

From the looks of her Instagram, Cindy often tours with Kiefer and his band.

Earlier this week, Cindy shared a black and white image of her man playing guitar.

She captioned it, "Rinse. Repeat," along with a heart emoji.