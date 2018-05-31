Jesse Williams has a new lady in his life.

Four months after headlines revealed he'd split from Minka Kelly, the "Grey's Anatomy" actor -- who's in the middle of a contentious custody battle following his 2017 split from wife Aryn Drake-Lee -- has moved on with SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks, Page Six reports.

"They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He's been going through a difficult divorce, but he's found solace with Taylor," an insider told Page Six.

On May 26, Jesse and Taylor "slipped into Atlantic City for 24 hours," an insider told the New York Post's gossip column, which further reports that Jesse, 36, and Taylor, 26, were seen on a Memorial Day weekend date at Kevin Hart's comedy show at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Before Taylor -- who's developed a strong social media presence and a reputation for getting big names to open up on her "Timeout With Taylor Rooks" podcast -- moved to SportsNet New York, she was at Big Ten Network. She's also worked for CBS Sports Network and as a football and basketball recruiting reporter for Scout.com.

She comes from a family of athletes that include her father, a former college football star at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (which is also Taylor's alma mater), and uncles who played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.

Taylor is the first women to whom Jesse's been romantically linked since Minka, 37.

When Jesse and wife Aryn split last year, some fans accused the actor of leaving her for Minka, whom he'd worked with on a video game just before the divorce filing. In July 2017, Jesse blasted his critics in JAY-Z's video "Footnotes from 4:44."

"I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years, 13 years and all of a sudden mother f------ are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship," Jesse said, "like the most painful experience I've had in my life like with a person I've loved with all my heart -- that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."

He stepped out publicly with Minka last summer and in October, she denied she played any part in the demise of his marriage.

After an Instagram user commented, "I hope the cheating rumors aren't true. It would be disappointing," Minka fired back, "They're not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f--- off."