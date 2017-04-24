"Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams is divorcing his wife of almost five years.

TheJasmineBRAND.com reported the news on April 24, but said Jesse and Aryn Drake-Lee actually filed for divorce earlier in the month. They listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. TMZ reported that the split is amicable.

A source told TheJasmineBRAND.com, "They're trying to keep their split top secret and away from the public. They've actually been separated for awhile now."

The former couple has two kids together, Maceo and Sadie.

The news is quite a surprise considering there have been no real reports stating the duo's marriage was on shaky grounds.

In a 2010 interview with USA Today, he said, "I was a teacher when I met her, so she's been with me through all the different facets of my career. She's stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin."

He has seemed smitten with Aryn in the past.

He told People magazine in 2009, "She is her own person. Being intelligent and self-made is a big deal for me."

Also, during his infamous acceptance speech for the 2016 BET Humanitarian Award, he mentioned his wife.

"I just want to say I brought my parents out tonight," he said at the opening of his speech. "I just want to thank them for being here . . . And also thank my amazing wife for changing my life."

They dated for a few years before marrying in 2012.