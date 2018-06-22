Have Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet rekindled their romance? Plus, more news

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet pack on the PDA

Are Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet on again ? Did they ever even break up? Six months after paparazzi photos seemed to confirm the pair were dating, they unfollowed each other Instagram, seemingly indicating they'd parted ways. This week, however, photographers noticed the stars were back to smooching in public, sparking some to wonder if they'd rekindled their romance. On Tuesday, June 19, Emma and Chord did little to hide their affection for one another while out and about -- and PDA-ing out -- during a shopping stroll in Los Angeles. If they are dating (or if they never split to begin with), don't expect Emma to be too forthcoming about it, though. "I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home," she told Vanity Fair (via Extra ) last year. "You can't have it both ways. I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."